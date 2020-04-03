Alliance VITA launches the platform “Supporting the Most Vulnerable”

Like many others in France, Alliance VITA is deeply concerned about the most vulnerable: those who are elderly, sick, isolated, or disabled, and who are even more vulnerable during this period of pandemic and confinement.

In light of these circumstances, we have created a platform entitled “Supporting the Most Vulnerable”.

The purpose is to make a list of solidarity initiatives for the innumerable needs we are confronting during these difficult times. Everyone can contribute by sharing an initiative on the website’s “Contribute” page.

So many people have become vulnerable due to this situation. Many are isolated, disoriented, and suffering.

It’s time for solidarity! Sharing our good ideas stimulates innovation and helps us adapt in order to address specific needs, to keep providing better service to those who need it most (those who are vulnerable, caregivers, farmers etc.) and our society as a whole.

May this suggestion box encourage everyone to take part, without delay, so that hope will triumph.

You are invited to discover this platform here.