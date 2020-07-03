Bioethics: What Does “ROPA” Conceal?

An amendment to legalize “ROPA” was introduced at the French National Assembly by deputy and spokesman Jean-Louis Touraine (from President Macron’s centrist and liberal party “LREM”: the Republic Moving Forward). Although the government has thus far been opposed to the “ROPA” procedure, the bioethics committee adopted it at second reading.

“ROPA” is an acronym invented by its advocates to designate the “Reception of Oocytes from the Partner”, a procedure allowing same-sex couples to “share motherhood” whereby one woman contributes with her oocytes and the other woman contributes with her uterus.

With the father already eliminated from the equation, the filiation rules will become increasingly muddled and confusing for the child born from such manipulations.