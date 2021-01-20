[Press Release]: Unfounded Abortion Bill Rejected in France

Alliance VITA takes note that the French Senate rejected the latest pro-abortion reform “to extend abortion rights.”

Since abortions have reached record high numbers in France, it is particularly ironic and unfair to use the Covid pandemic as a pretext to table even more permissive abortion legislation.

The proposed bill essentially intended to destroy the remnants of any precautionary legal guidelines: by extending deadlines from 12 to 14 weeks, as well as abolishing the conscience clause for health professionals, without providing any measures whatsoever to prevent more abortions.

Caroline Roux, Alliance VITA’s Assistant General Delegate declares: