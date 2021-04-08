Euthanasia Bill in France: A Poignant Appeal from Philippe Pozzo di Borgo

On April 8th while French MPs were examining a new bill for euthanasia, the spokespersons of the collective “Relieve Suffering without Killing” held a press conference deploring the indecency of decriminalizing such an act.

They argue that if putting a person to death is legalized, it would not only signify a radical shift in the doctor-patient relationship, but it would also undermine the trust between healthcare workers and patients. Trumendous progress has already been made to accompany those who are suffering and more progress should be encouraged, instead of proclaiming a volte face.

The popular French film, “Untouchable” is based on the true-life story of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, a quadriplegic aristocrat, who made a solemn appeal at the press conference: “Can’t you see the mounting pressure – even the coercion – in a society which designates some of its’ citizens for death : those individuals who are most frequently shunned, those who suffer extreme pain, those who are very isolated, those who are extremely disfigured, those who are particularly affected by others’ pity, – and as some are already contending – those who cost the most? »

Founder of Alliance VITA’s End-of-Life service, and acting as a spokesperson for the collective “Relieve Suffering without Killing” Tugdual Derville declared: