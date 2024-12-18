Bioethics University 2025

Being human and remaining so tomorrow

In Paris, UDV 2025 will be held at 6 rue Albert de Lapparent in the 7tharrondissement.

After attracting over 8,000 participants in 2024, the Bioethics University (UDV-Université de la Vie) is reconvening in 2025 for a new edition centred on the theme of “Being human and remaining so tomorrow”. The programme includes instruction, witness accounts and exercises in order to examine the very nature of humanity and its future.

Some 200 towns in France and abroad are set to welcome several thousand participants for 3 evening sessions:

• 20th January: Being connected – Relational intelligence, epigenetics, or how biology interacts with the environment, the need for links, particularly at the end of life …

• 27th January: Being vulnerable – Vulnerability is an essential element of the human condition: when suffering from handicap or mental disease, during pregnancy or when confronting sterility…

• 3rd February: Maintaining solidarity – By recognising that we are incarnate beings, by acting as safeguards for one another, by advancing in humanity and exceeding ourselves.

Experts, major witnesses, local witnesses and Alliance VITA speakers will be contributing, to explore the links which bind us, the vulnerability which humanises us and the solidarity which uplifts us. Among them: Florian Dosne, an author, Cécile Gandon, an author, Christophe Bichet, a coach and lecturer, Florian Laguens, a Doctor of philosophy, Marie-Ange de Montesquieu, a journalist…

Information and registration at www.universitedelavie.fr