Ongoing Abortion Controversy in the French Senate

The latest abortion controversy started right at the beginning of the confinement, when Senator Laurence Rossignol (Socialist Party) tried to extend the statutory deadline for performing abortions from 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

On the night of May 28, two amendments were again rejected by the French Senate when discussing the draft law dealing with Covid-19 emergency measures.

The bill’s rapporteur, Senator Muriel Jourda, pointed out: “This text will be back in the Senate on June 10th, therefore the law would become effective one month after the end of the confinement period. If we assume that the state of emergency lasts until July 10th, this bill would concern babies who have not even been conceived yet!” Earlier during the discussion, Senator Jourda took note of Mrs. Rossignol’s single-minded persistence since she had filed the same amendment a year ago when the law was being reexamined. Suffice it to say that Covid-19 is being used as a pretext for promoting ideological demands.