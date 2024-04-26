2021 Bioethics Law: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

IV. Donor anonymity and the question of origins

The law also has a section concerning access to origins for children conceived through donated gametes. It puts an end to the anonymity of donors, the principle established in the first bioethics law in 1994 and registered under article 16-8 of the civil code. This anonymity concerned the identity and so-called “non-identifying” data. These are identified in the public health code:

Their age at the moment of the donation Their general state as they describe themselves at the moment of the donation, with respect to their perceived general state, psychological state and in terms of physical activity; Their physical characteristics, in particular their height and weight at the moment of the donation, skin colour, natural hair colour and colour of their eyes; Their family and professional situation, consisting merely of their marital status, their number of children, their educational level and their socio-professional status; Their country of birth; The motivations for their donation, in their own hand.

This anonymity was required at the time as a corollary for the free of charge donation, and was considered as a condition for the development of ART techniques. With the passage of time, the anonymity has been unable to withstand research into their origins by children conceived through such techniques, once they became adults. This research has brought to light an intrinsic paradox in ART.

On the one hand, the biological and genetic links are kept under wraps in the “legal fiction” (a term employed by jurists) of the filiation of the child conceived by ART. On the other hand, the importance for the child to know its origins, the importance of its biological heritage cannot be denied, quite apart from any medical questions. A genetic lineage, is also a family history.

Moreover, the right to know one’s origins “as far as is possible” is recognised for the child by article 7 of the United Nations International Convention of Children’s Rights, which convention has been ratified by France.

Henceforth, those born through ART may, on reaching adulthood and at their request, apply for access to the identity of their donor (name at birth, first names, sex, date and place of birth) as well as their non-identifying data. A Commission (CAPADD) has been created to deal with requests for access by those born through ART to the data of their third-party donors. It comes under the authority of the Health Minister and is presided over by a judiciary magistrate. These procedures have been made available since 1st September 2022.

As indicated on the Health Ministry web site: “As from 1st September 2022, those who wish to donate their gametes or offer their embryos will have to expressly consent to the communication of their identity and their non-identifying data. In the event of refusal, they will not be able to proceed with their donation. Such consent shall be collected by the doctor at the donation centre and will be retained by the centre. As soon as the donation is used, the donation will not be revocable.

For adults born from donations made prior to 1st September 2022, the right of access will be subject to the consent of the donor for the communication of their identity and non-identifying data, which was not a prerequisite for donations prior to that date.

The effect of this reform will not be immediate: the first children born in 2023 who so request will have access to their origins only from 2041, without having any right for any relation with the donor. For children born under the regime of the previous law, they may submit a request and receive the information if the donor, once located and contacted, so accepts.