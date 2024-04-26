Research on the Human Embryo and Stem Cells

I. Chronology of the laws regulating research on the human embryo

The law regulating this research is ever changing at each revision of the bioethics law.

1994: Total prohibition of research on the human embryo

2004: Prohibition with dispensations for 5 years and subject to conditions

2011: Prohibition with dispensations with no time limit and subject to conditions

2013: Deletion of the prohibition principle

2021: Relaxation of many of the conditions

The first bioethics laws in 1994 logically introduced a total prohibition of all research on the human embryo. This rule had been asserted in line with the consequences of article 16 of the French Civil Code which establishes that “The law establishes the primacy of the person, and prohibits any assault on its dignity and guarantees the respect of the human being from the very beginning of its life”.

In fact, such prohibition established the recognition of the embryo as belonging to humanity, which already forbids it from being considered as a mere material for experimentation, but also recognises its human destiny. Consequently, destined to live and die like all human beings. This is what led the legislator to state that embryos could only be conceived in vitro with a view to being implanted in the mother’s uterus (in the context of medically assisted procreation).

The destiny of an embryo from a couple who no longer wished to foster it would therefore be limited to one of two options: live (by being donated to another couple) and failing that, to die (its preservation being terminated).

That is also the reason why it is prohibited to create embryos specifically for research.

The humanity of the embryo was reasserted by the legislator in the 2004 and 2011 bioethics laws even if the prohibition on research was already diminished by temporary dispensation exceptions. Since 2013, the principle of prohibition of research on the human embryo has been deleted. Finally, in 2021, the bioethics law considerably reduced the protection due to the human embryo by facilitating its availability and its exploitation.

Currently in France, some 80 teams of research scientists are authorised to conduct such research. Around twenty research programmes are being conducted on human embryonic stem cells (hESC), and 8 research programmes have been authorised on the human embryo. (Of those 8, only 2 are subsequent to the 2021 law.)