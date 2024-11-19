The Bioethics Conference Back Again on 20th January 2025

The Bioethics Conference :

The unique and major bioethics training event is returning on 20th January 2025

This year, the bioethics training course provided by Alliance VITA for the last 20 years will be exploring a question of deep concern to our post-modern societies: Being human and remaining so tomorrow.

After attracting some 8,000 participants in 2024, this new edition will take place on Mondays on 20th and 27th January and 3rd February 2025 in over 160 towns throughout France and abroad.

In Paris, the Bioethics Conference will be held at 6 rue Albert de Lapparent in the 7th “arrondissement” (district).

The programme includes instruction, testimonies and exercises aimed at examining the very essence of our humanity and its future: how the links which bind us make us aware of the unique and irreplaceable nature of the human being? How does the recognition of our vulnerability make us more human and make our society progress?

Experts and witnesses will compare their views and analysis to provide all the participants with the keys to understand and to act in society. Alongside Blanche Streb, Caroline Roux, Jeanne Bertin-Hugault, Jean André and Tugdual Derville, there will be lectures by:

• Nicole Quinsat, the President of “ETRE LA” (being there) Puy de Dôme, who provides palliative care;

• Sabine Blanchard, the mother of two adopted children;

• Cécile Gandon, the author of “Corps fragile, cœur vivant” (Fragile body, living heart) (Emmanuel, 2022);

• Blandine Humbert, a philosopher and head teacher of the Ecole de Santé at the ICP;

• Corine Rondel, a manager in a public establishment for mental health, an instructor in first aid for mental health and suicide prevention;

• Florian Dosne, the author of “Ma vie aux deux extremes” (My life at both extremes) (Mame, 2022);

• Christophe Bichet, a lecturer.

73,000 people have already taken part in the Bioethics Conference since it was created, making it the most popular national bioethics event.

Information and reservations on www.universitedelavie.fr