2021 Bioethics law : Pre-natal diagnosis

II. What changes were introduced by the 2021 bioethics law ?​

Extension of PND to a genetic investigation of the parents in the event of a fortuitous discovery during the habitual examinations :

Whenever genetic information is discovered during a test without being specially targeted, it is used in the context of “foetal medicine”, previously known as pre-natal diagnosis. According to article L. 2131-1, VI

“The pregnant mother is also informed that certain medical biology examinations for diagnostic purposes […] may reveal foetal genetic characteristics with no definite relationship with the initial indication of the examination and that, in such case, further investigations, in particular examinations of the genetic characteristics of each parent, may be conducted under the conditions of the device specified at article L. 1131-1.

Changes introduced by the bioethics law on medically induced abortion (MIA)

The law does not substantially modify MIA but nevertheless introduces significant changes to the conditions in both substance and form.

Partial abortion of a multiple pregnancy

“Embryonic reduction” is the term used to describe the practice which consists in eliminating one or more foetuses in the context of a multiple pregnancy, even if they are in good health. The August 2021 bioethics law specifies that an “embryonic reduction” may be conducted before the end of the twelfth week of pregnancy if it “reduces the risks of a pregnancy where the multiple nature is a hazard for the health of the mother, the embryos or the foetuses” (art. L. 2213-1, II).

The conditions are less stringent than for a standard abortion in that the “hazard”, which is liable to affect the health of the mother as well as the embryos or the foetuses according to the age of the pregnancy, does not necessarily have to be serious.

Abortion for non emancipated minors

The law applies to MIA the provisions which exist for abortions for minors. Even in the event of refusal by the parents or a possible guardian, an MIA may be performed on a minor providing the pregnant minor is accompanied by an adult of her choice, as in the case of abortion.

Notification obligation by the doctor in the event of refusal to practice an MIA

The 2021 bioethics law added article L. 2213-4 specifying that “any doctor who refuses to practice an MIA must notify the pregnant mother without delay of the said refusal and immediately provide her with the details of practitioners liable to perform the procedure“.

Deletion of the cooling-off period

The law finally deletes the obligation to allow the pregnant mother a cooling-off period of at least one week before ending the pregnancy in the event of a high probability that the child to be born will be suffering from a particularly serious condition which is recognised as incurable at the moment of diagnosis.