2021 Bioethics law: What is new in organ donations ?

II. What is a crossed donation ?

The 2011 law already included this innovation. A crossed donation is a specific organisation for kidney transplants involving a living donor. One of the main difficulties in the field of transplants is the requirement for “compatibility” between the donor and the recipient. As it is quite possible to live with a single kidney, a family member of a person waiting for a transplant may wish to donate one of their kidneys, but it is not “compatible”.

Whence the idea of a “crossed donation” : When the donation is not possible within the same family, a grouping of two couples of donor-recipients is established who exhibit joint compatibility in order to exchange the respective donors. It is therefore an encouragement to finding living donors within the entourage of those waiting for a transplant in order to be able to “exchange” transplants with other families.

The French Biomedicine Agency (ABM) describes the procedure on its web-site :

“A donor D1 wishes to donate to a family member, recipient R1, but is not compatible with him/her. At the same time, a donor D2 also wishes to donate to a family member, recipient R2, but is not compatible with him/her. If donor D1 is compatible with recipient R2 and donor D2 is compatible with recipient R1, a transplant can be considered between donor D1 and recipient R2 and another between donor D2 and recipient R1. This is known as a crossed donation.”

According to the provisions of the law, crossed donations remain anonymous. Each donor accepts that an anonymous recipient will receive their kidney so that their family member can also be transplanted. This system resolves the incompatibility between the patient awaiting a transplant and a family member prepared to donate a kidney. According to the ABM, this procedure also provides medical advantages : accessibility to a larger number of grafts, quicker access to a graft, programming of the operation, and reduced time when the donated organ is held in cold storage prior to transplantation.

Moreover, the data show that the risk of rejection of the graft increases with the duration of the cold storage prior to transplantation.

The 2021 law relaxes the crossed donation system. Initially, crossed donations concerned 2 pairs of donors and recipients. Between living donors, the 2021 law now authorises the number of consecutive donors and recipients to increase from two to six. It also provides the possibility of including in a crossed donation procedure the use of an organ taken from a deceased person.

In practice, a chain of donations is initiated by a single donor (living or deceased) having no specific patient to receive the donation. This first graft initiates a series of donations among incompatible patient/donor pairs. The living donor associated with the patient receiving the kidney of the deceased donor may therefore in turn donate a kidney which will benefit a second patient/donor pair, and so on.

The graft collection operations, which previously had to be conducted at the same time in order to ensure equal chances of success, are now undertaken within a maximum 24-hour time lapse.