[Press Release]: The French Are Still Deeply Divided on Controversial Bioethics Bill

Alliance VITA welcomes the vote of the bioethics bill by the Senate who left out the clauses provoking dissension and shattering bioethical boundary lines.

Refusing ART without any medical reason amply illustrates the divergent viewpoints about this provision which is unfair and discriminating against the children. This provision would have introduced the “right to a child” even if it meant depriving the child of a paternal bond, and possibly denying him any filiation whatsoever, if double gamete donations were allowed.

The senators maintained the ban on manufacturing animal-human chimeras and transgenic human embryos, thereby acknowledging that red lines exist and must not be violated with impunity. Respecting the integrity of the human species is at the heart of human ecology.

The clause to allow healthy babies to be aborted up until the date of birth, by using the vague and unverifiable criterion of “psychosocial distress”, was rejected. The appearance of this new criterion to allow abortion up to the moment of birth, which makes it very similar to an infanticide, has caused a great shock among prominent figures following very different political lines.

Caroline Roux, Alliance VITA’s Assistant General Delegate declares: