Belgium : The shocking euthanasia of a young 26-year-old woman for depression

The announcement and media coverage of the euthanasia of Siska, a young 26-year-old woman, is causing concern over the interpretation of the Belgian law on euthanasia and on the availability of psychiatric support for patients suffering from deep depression disorders.

Siska De Ruysscher suffered a complicated and painful life over the last 12 years since her attempted suicide when she was just 14 years old. Her fragility seems to date back to her childhood during which she declared having suffered from bullying even as early as nursery school. Since then, she claims to have attempted suicide some forty times.

On 3rd October she posted an open letter on Instagram, subsequently taken up by the Flemish media De Morgen, in which she denounced the failings of the Belgian psychiatric system. Initially posted in Flemish, it has been translated into French by the Quebec-based association "Vivre dans la Dignité" (Living with dignity) which alerts on the dangers of extending the Canadian law on euthanasia to those suffering from mental disorders. That provision has as yet not been applied because of the difficulties in reconciling euthanasia for mental disorders and suicide prevention.

Her testimony is quite terrible, describing a chaotic procedure with no overall consideration. Through her testimony, she hoped to generate better awareness of mental health and psychological problems. In an article for the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper, she stated: "I am telling my story because I believe that many things have to change in our healthcare system: the procedures, waiting lists, refunds, forced hospitalisations. I am a pure product of a deficient system."

Taking part in a programme in which Sika De Ruysscher described her life and suffering through her inability to obtain adequate treatment, Kirsten Catthoor, a psychiatrist and president of the Flemish Psychiatric Association, admitted that she is frustrated that such a terrible situation can be allowed to exist. She said she was determined to ensure changes to the system and mental healthcare.

Nevertheless, no voice seems to have been heard to provide an appropriate way forward for this young woman and to attempt to prevent her euthanasia. That is undoubtedly what is most horrifying in this media coverage, as is also the silent isolation caused by her pre-announced euthanasia, considered as inevitable.

This tragedy acts as a reminder to the case of Shanti de Corte, a young 23-year-old woman suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following the terrorist attack at Zaventem airport in Brussels while she was already suffering from psychological problems, and who was euthanised in 2022. Paul Deltenre, a neurologist involved in the case, had nevertheless considered that treatments had been proposed and that the euthanasia should not have taken place.

At a time when some people are lobbying vigorously in France for the adoption of a law on euthanasia, Alliance VITA is strongly stating that the current urgency is for improved healthcare, and not to consider euthanasia as the response to suffering.

