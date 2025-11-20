Bioethics Conference 2026

The yearly and unmissable bioethics conference is back on 19th January 2026

This year, Alliance Vita’s bioethics conference (Université de la vie) is proposing an original sequence around an essential and particularly topical theme: “The human body in all its states”.

At a time when the human body is in turn celebrated, mastered, weakened, challenged or converted, but also when so little is known of its extraordinary capabilities, this year’s series will consider the major issues affecting our lives and our debates in society.

The yearly bioethics training sequence proposed by Alliance VITA will be held on Mondays 19th and 26th January, and 2nd February 2026, in over 150 towns throughout France and abroad.

In Paris, it will take place at 6 rue Albert de Lapparent in the 7th district.

The challenging body: A three-stage series

The sequence will explore the major challenges currently facing society: the mysteries and knowledge between the beginning and the end of life, ageing, fertility, addiction, organ donations, freedom and limits of the human body.

During the three evening sessions, experts and witnesses will confront their views around the power, the singularity and unity of the human body.

Alongside our never-failing Blanche Streb, Caroline Roux and Tugdual Derville, there will be contributions by:

Dr Alix Durroux – a geriatric doctor

– a geriatric doctor Dr Pascale Mussault – a specialist doctor in pain relief and the end of life

– a specialist doctor in pain relief and the end of life Dr Stefano Mastrobuoni – a heart surgeon and specialist on organ donations, President of the European Bioethics Institute

– a heart surgeon and specialist on organ donations, President of the European Bioethics Institute Dr Louis-Marie d’Ussel – a psychiatrist and addictologist

– a psychiatrist and addictologist Fabrice Hadjadj – a philosopher and author

An accessible and demanding event

For over twenty years, the bioethics conference has been providing a unique opportunity for considering and better comprehending the major stakes confronting humanity and society today.

Having so far attracted some 90 000 participants since its creation, the bioethics conference stands out as the No. 1 bioethics training event in France.

Conferences, analyses, testimonies and learning tools will enable participants to take stock, to nourish their thinking and to enhance their discernment in relation to the present-day challenges.

Information and reservations

Ticket office now open at: www.universitedelavie.fr