III. The special case of a Double PIGD: PIGD-HLA, the so-called “double-hope baby” technique​

The designer-baby technique, sometimes known as the “double-hope baby” requires the generation of a very large number of embryos in vitro, followed by double screening. It consists in conducting a double diagnosis. First, to select the embryos which are exempt from the given pathology (suffered by a child of the couple). Then, among those embryos, a check is made to see whether or not they are immunologically compatible with the child already born. Whence the term HLA attached to PIGD. HLA signifies: “human leucocyte antigen” and contains a major part of the human immunity system.

Subsequently, if a compatible healthy embryo has been conceived, it will then be implanted in the mother’s uterus. Once the child is born, stem cells will be taken from this “double-hope baby”, first from placenta blood or, later on, from its bone marrow, to be administered to the elder sick child. The probability of achieving a compatible healthy embryo is very low (around 10%). When this is combined with the habitual high failure rate experienced with ART, the chances of a successful pregnancy are therefore quite minimal.

Moreover, the progress achieved in the collection, storage and donation of umbilical cord blood provides an ethical means of meeting this type of therapeutic need, making the PIGD-HLA technique even more unacceptable. Nowadays, the probability of finding a compatible donor is increasing year by year thanks to the solidarity network woven by worldwide registers. Today, umbilical cord grafting is an operational practice and represents some 8% of the total grafts of haematopoietic stem cells in France (this proportion rises to 27% of grafts in children).

This technique poses serious ethical and moral problems. It considers the birth of a child, not as an end in itself, but as a means. The mere fact of rejecting healthy embryos (but which are not HLA compatible) shows that the child to come is not primarily desired for itself, but in fact for another. This technique can give parents false hope.

Moreover, it is difficult to imagine the psychological burden to be borne by the child regarding the role set for it: to be the saviour of its brother or sister. What impact could that have on the construction of the child’s personality? Knowing that it owes its very existence to the result of a screening process, whose aim is to save another, is far from innocuous. Added to this is the possibility that the bone marrow punctures will need to be repeated throughout its lifetime. What about if the therapeutic graft is a failure, what then becomes of the child, and the family with it?

Umut-Talha, the first French “medicine child”, was born in 2011, conceived in order to treat a sister suffering from beta-thalassemia, a genetic disease due to a haemoglobin anomaly. Since then, requests have always been extremely rare, a mere 38 between 2006 and 2014. Hôpital Béclère, the only hospital to have practiced PIGD-HLA, even discontinued the procedure in 2014 as the activity was considered too lengthy and arduous, both for the couples and for the medical teams involved. The technique is rarely proposed, rarely requested and rarely performed.

In the new bioethics law adopted by the French parliament in 2021, this measure was however maintained although some MPs sought to delete it. Certain conditions have even been relaxed. Indeed, the 2021 law no longer demands that all healthy embryos stored for a couple should be implanted before attempting any new IVF (article L 1231-4 of the public health code) in order to conduct a double PIGD, which was stipulated by the law previously.